StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Price Performance
NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.16 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
