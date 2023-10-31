StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.16 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

About Vascular Biogenics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

Featured Articles

