Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 330,990 shares of company stock worth $17,435,124. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

