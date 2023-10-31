Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

BHLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a sell rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.98. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other news, Director Mary Anne Callahan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

