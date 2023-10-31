Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

AM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 2.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 123.29%.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,937.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,937.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janine J. Mcardle purchased 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $71,891.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,093 shares in the company, valued at $646,952.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 157.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $60,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

