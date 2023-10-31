Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APLE. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.34 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $75,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 573,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,752.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 189.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

