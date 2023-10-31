Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brunswick from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.21.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $67.79 on Friday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

