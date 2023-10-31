Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brunswick from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.21.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BC

Brunswick Trading Down 0.5 %

Brunswick stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brunswick by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Brunswick by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.