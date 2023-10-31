Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) PT Raised to $15.00 at Scotiabank

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $12.75 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,587,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,948 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 278.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,770,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 374.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,392,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,512 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

