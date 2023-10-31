Piper Sandler Boosts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $251.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $238.00 to $251.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 2.4 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $233.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $237.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.40.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,567,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

