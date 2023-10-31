Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $118.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SWK. Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 2.7 %

SWK stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

