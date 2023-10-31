USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Stock Performance

Shares of USDP stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a market cap of $12.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.23. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of USD Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 63.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 199,696 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 804,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 106,627 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the first quarter worth $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.