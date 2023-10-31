Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Evans Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $135.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

