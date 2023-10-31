StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of VRTV opened at $169.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.53. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $101.50 and a 52-week high of $169.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.13.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 37.30% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Veritiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the third quarter valued at $228,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the third quarter valued at $456,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Veritiv by 9.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Veritiv by 20.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Veritiv by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

