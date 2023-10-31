JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Tronox from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). Tronox had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.57%.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $32,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

