PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Performance
Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.03. PolyMet Mining has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $407.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.55.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PolyMet Mining
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.