PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.03. PolyMet Mining has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $407.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.