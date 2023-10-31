Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the local business review company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.33.

Yelp Price Performance

YELP stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $47.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $337.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.96 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other news, insider Carmen Orr sold 12,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $539,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,744,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 12,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $539,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $119,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,601 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 12,790.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $34,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after acquiring an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Yelp by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,505,000 after acquiring an additional 579,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Yelp by 1,440.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,765 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 415,899 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

