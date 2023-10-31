Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Cut to “Neutral” at Longbow Research

Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $102.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.91 and its 200 day moving average is $137.59. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.70%.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

