Acelyrin, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SLRN) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Acelyrin’s (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, November 1st. Acelyrin had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $540,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of Acelyrin’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLRN. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Acelyrin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLRN

Acelyrin Trading Up 7.9 %

SLRN opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Acelyrin has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.25. Equities analysts forecast that Acelyrin will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Acelyrin

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AyurMaya Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Acelyrin during the second quarter worth $195,096,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth $80,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth $77,400,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $55,674,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $47,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.