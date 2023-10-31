Turbo Energy, S.A.’s (NASDAQ:TURB) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Turbo Energy’s (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 1st. Turbo Energy had issued 1,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Turbo Energy’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Turbo Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Turbo Energy stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Turbo Energy has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Get Turbo Energy alerts:

Turbo Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, Europe, and internationally. Its products include lithium-ion batteries; inverters; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Turbo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turbo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.