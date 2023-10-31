StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

CVR opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 million, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.07. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $32.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 1.15%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.