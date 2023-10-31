St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised St. James’s Place from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.25) to GBX 1,300 ($15.82) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,148 ($13.97) to GBX 1,063 ($12.94) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,305.75.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

About St. James’s Place

OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $15.21.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

