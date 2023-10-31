Winpak (TSE:WPK) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Pi Financial from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Winpak’s FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Winpak Stock Performance

Winpak Announces Dividend

Shares of WPK stock opened at C$37.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.12. Winpak has a 12-month low of C$36.95 and a 12-month high of C$46.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martti Hjalmar Aarnio-Wihuri purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.07 per share, with a total value of C$80,140.00. Insiders own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

