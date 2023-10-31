UBS Group Increases Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target to C$230.00

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$178.60.

WCN opened at C$179.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$186.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$187.14. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of C$169.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$196.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C$0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 9.3024055 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

