Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$15.25 at ATB Capital

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$16.25 to C$15.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.25.

Shares of ARE opened at C$9.92 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$8.29 and a 12 month high of C$14.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$612.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

In other Aecon Group news, Director John Michael Beck purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,100.00. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

