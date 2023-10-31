Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ARE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

TSE:ARE opened at C$9.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.92. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.29 and a twelve month high of C$14.04. The firm has a market cap of C$612.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.91%.

In other news, Director John Michael Beck purchased 10,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,100.00. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

