Cormark Lowers Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$5.00

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$5.55 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on OSK. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Osisko Mining from C$10.25 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.63.
Osisko Mining Trading Down 7.6 %
Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Osisko Mining
In other Osisko Mining news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 75,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$221,250.00. In other news, Director Jose Vizquerra sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total transaction of C$446,100.00. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 75,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$221,250.00. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Osisko Mining Company Profile
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.
