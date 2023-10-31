Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian from C$27.50 to C$20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$26.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$24.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$22.69.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$16.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.02. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$30.95.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

