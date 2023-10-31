Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.71.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

Canadian Utilities Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$29.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.74. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$28.13 and a twelve month high of C$39.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.83%.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.