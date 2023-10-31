Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AAV. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.43.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAV
Advantage Energy Price Performance
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Advantage Energy
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.