Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AAV. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.43.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAV

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$9.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.79 and a 52 week high of C$12.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.80.

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.