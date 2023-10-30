UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,686 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.6% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $48,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $526.54. 612,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,729. The company has a market capitalization of $487.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $504.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.32.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.30.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

