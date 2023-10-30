AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,327 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,807,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $6,686,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.0 %

ABBV opened at $140.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $247.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

