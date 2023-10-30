Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $103.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $119.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

