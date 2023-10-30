AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,152,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,116,328. The company has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.