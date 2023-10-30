TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 11,851 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.5% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $5.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $565.92. 853,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $568.79 and its 200 day moving average is $488.65. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The company has a market capitalization of $537.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.83.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

