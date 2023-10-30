IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,909 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $3.68 on Monday, reaching $416.23. 631,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,197,459. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.97. The stock has a market cap of $322.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.31 and a 52-week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

