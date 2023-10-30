Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $28.21 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.87. 1,367,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,840,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $221.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.