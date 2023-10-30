Delta Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,514,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,560. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.38.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

