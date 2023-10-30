Delta Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.89.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Chevron stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,135,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,103,154. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.75. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $143.96 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $270.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

