Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.83. 1,545,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,971,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.47. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

