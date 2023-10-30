WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.5% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.12 on Monday, hitting $348.43. 25,335,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,750,652. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.08 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.47.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

