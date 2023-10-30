McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,568,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $766,580,000 after buying an additional 1,213,230 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.96. 2,132,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,669. The company has a market capitalization of $188.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.50.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

