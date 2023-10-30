IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.31. 1,222,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,017,147. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

