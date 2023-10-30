Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,065 shares of company stock worth $9,746,695 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $8.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.01. 71,124,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,425,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.58 and a 200-day moving average of $232.84.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.