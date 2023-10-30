Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.90 on Monday, reaching $258.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,897. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.27.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.50.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

