Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 164,134 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $31,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $469,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 62,194 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 15.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 27,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $21,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,725,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,103,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

