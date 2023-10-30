iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
IVV opened at $416.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.81 and its 200-day moving average is $434.97. The stock has a market cap of $322.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.31 and a twelve month high of $461.88.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
