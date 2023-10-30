MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 511,000 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 511,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,758,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 23.3% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after buying an additional 2,535,055 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
IVV stock opened at $416.52 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.31 and a one year high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.97.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
