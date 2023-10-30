Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $143.70 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

