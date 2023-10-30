Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $38,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Down 2.6 %

DHR stock traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.04. 1,738,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.83. The company has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

