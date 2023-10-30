W Advisors LLC Takes $389,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,959,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,408 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,448,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,211,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,832 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.97. 738,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day moving average is $95.15. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

